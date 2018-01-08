Image caption The Branning family drama was a big drawer for EastEnders viewers over the festive period

BBC iPlayer had its best week ever in the period between Christmas and New Year.

This was after a number of popular box-sets were added to the streaming service, including Sherlock, Blue Planet and Miranda.

Binge-watch series like Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty helped the broadcaster reach 69.2 million requests to view.

The EastEnders Christmas Day episode was the most popular show, with nine other episodes also in the top 20.

Image caption Episode six of Peaky Blinders was the third most popular iPlayer show

It received 1.6 million requests, while the Boxing Day episode had 1.5 million.

Peaky Blinders was the most successful of the reinstated box sets, with 8m requests, whilst episode six was the third most-watched show of the week.

The BBC received over 10 million more requests for programmes in the same week compared to last year after releasing old shows.

Image copyright BBC NHU Image caption Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet II helped boost viewing figures

It could be seen as a move to rival its competitors Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, says: "It's hugely exciting to see such unprecedented numbers come to BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

"The public have responded in their millions to the amazing range of content we've offered - and for those who are loving our special Christmas box set collection there are still a few days to go."

