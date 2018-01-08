Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Compare Lana Del Rey's Get Free and Radiohead's Creep

Pop star Lana Del Rey says she's being sued by Radiohead for copying their breakthrough single, Creep.

It was rumoured over the weekend that the British band were taking action over Get Free, the closing track of Del Rey's latest album, Lust For Life.

The singer then confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: "It's true about the lawsuit."

She said she'd offered Radiohead 40% of the publishing royalties, but their "relentless" lawyers wanted 100%.

"Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing," she said.

"I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."

Musician Owen Pallett observed that Radiohead's allegations are most likely to be based on the chord progression in the song's respective verses.

However, he noted, the case might not be the result of "Radiohead sitting around feeling annoyed about a stolen chord progression, this just might be their lawyers being lawyers."

Interestingly, Radiohead themselves were successfully sued by The Hollies over Creep's similarities to The Air That I Breathe.

Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood are now listed as co-writers for the song, and split royalties with the band.

Radiohead have yet to respond to Del Rey's claims.

