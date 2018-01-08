Golden Globes 2018: Full list of winners
All the winners at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles on 7 January 2018.
Film categories
Best motion picture - drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture - comedy or musical
Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Best director - motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best screenplay - motion picture
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best animated film
Coco
Best foreign language film
In the Fade
Best original score - motion picture
The Shape of Water
Best original song - motion picture
This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Television categories
Best television series - drama
The Handmaid's Tale
Best television series - comedy
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best actor in a television series - drama
Sterling K Brown, This is Us
Best actress in a television series - drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:
Big Little Lies
Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.