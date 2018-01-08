Entertainment & Arts

Golden Globes 2018: Full list of winners

  • 8 January 2018
Gary Oldman Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption British actor Gary Oldman with his award

All the winners at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles on 7 January 2018.

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox
Image caption Woody Harrelson stars alongside Frances McDormand in Three Billboards

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Best director - motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox
Image caption Sally Hawkins stars in The Shape of Water

Best screenplay - motion picture

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best animated film

Coco

Best foreign language film

In the Fade

Best original score - motion picture

The Shape of Water

Best original song - motion picture

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Television categories

Best television series - drama

The Handmaid's Tale

Best television series - comedy

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best actor in a television series - drama

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Best actress in a television series - drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Elisabeth Moss received her award for her role in The Handmaid's Tale

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:

Big Little Lies

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ewan McGregor was honoured for his work on Fargo

Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

