Image copyright Getty Images Image caption British actor Gary Oldman with his award

All the winners at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles on 7 January 2018.

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Image caption Woody Harrelson stars alongside Frances McDormand in Three Billboards

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Best director - motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Image caption Sally Hawkins stars in The Shape of Water

Best screenplay - motion picture

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best animated film

Coco

Best foreign language film

In the Fade

Best original score - motion picture

The Shape of Water

Best original song - motion picture

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Television categories

Best television series - drama

The Handmaid's Tale

Best television series - comedy

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best actor in a television series - drama

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Best actress in a television series - drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elisabeth Moss received her award for her role in The Handmaid's Tale

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:

Big Little Lies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ewan McGregor was honoured for his work on Fargo

Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

