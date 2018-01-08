The red carpet at the 75th Golden Globes has been dominated by one colour - black.

Actresses are wearing black gowns in support of the Time's Up movement, standing in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment.

Many men are wearing Time's Up pin badges or wearing all black.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, Will and Grace's Debra Messing and The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski are among the many wearing all black.

Some chose to wear a splash of colour - including singer Kelly Clarkson, singer turned actress Mandy Moore and Get Out actress Allison Williams.

Many celebrities are sporting lapel pins and badges in favour of Time's Up and 50:50, campaigns intent on fighting sexual harassment and gender inequality in the entertainment industry.

Above, Stranger Things actor David Harbour and William H Macy are seen sporting Time's Up lapel pins, while The Crown's Claire Foy wears a 50:50 button on the cuff of her striking tuxedo jacket.

Classic options were chosen by nominee Jessica Chastain, Gillian Anderson and Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet.

Kate Hudson was joined in wearing black by Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Downton Abbey star Lily James.

The Greatest Showman actor Zac Efron, actress and rapper Abbie Cornish and Baby Driver star Ansel Egort also showed their support for the campaign.

German actress Veronica Ferres walked the carpet in black, with La La Land star Emma Stone, former tennis champion Billie Jean King and Hollywood royalty Sharon Stone.

Former figure skater Tonya Harding, Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey join the protest on the red carpet.

Actresses Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd pose together to show their support.

Actress Angelina Jolie arrives with her son Pax, activist Tarana Burke joins actress Michelle Williams, and Ugly Betty's America Ferrera stands with fellow actress Natalie Portman, all dressed in black.

Nicole Kidman, named best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for Big Little Lies, with her husband, musician Keith Urban.