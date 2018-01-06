Lots has happened in the past week in the worlds of TV, film, art and comedy.

Here are some of the biggest stories, in case they passed you by.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emma Watson played Belle in Beauty and the Beast

Disney's Beauty and the Beast defeated Star Wars: The Last Jedi to become the UK's most popular film of 2017.

The film, starring Emma Watson, earned £4.1m more than The Last Jedi according to end of year box office rankings.

Image copyright Getty Images

Stephen Fry announced he was stepping down as the host of the Bafta Film Awards after fronting the ceremony 12 times.

He said it was "only right to stand down and let others take the Baftas on to new heights and greater glories".

Bafta thanked him for making the awards "such memorable and joyous occasions". A replacement will be named on Tuesday, when this year's nominees are revealed.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ann Widdecombe, Malika Haqq and Jess Impiazzi were among the first to enter the Big Brother house

On Tuesday, eight contestants entered the Celebrity Big Brother - and they were all women.

The likes of former politician Ann Widdecombe, Keeping up with the Kardashians star Malika Haqq and glamour model Jess Impiazzi were joined by male contestants on Friday.

Image copyright PA Image caption McGuinness spent £600 on what he thought was a charity dinner

Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness tweeted this week to claim he was duped by someone posing as actor Derek Griffiths on Twitter.

The Take Me Out host says he paid £600 on eBay for what he thought was a charity dinner with the former Coronation Street actor.

The BBC's latest TV drama, McMafia debuted on Monday night with largely positive reviews from the critics.

James Norton - of Happy Valley and War and Peace fame - plays the son of a former Russian "Godfather", who is trying to follow a straighter path.

Guardian critic Lucy Mangan described it as "beautifully put together" adding that "the script is a cut above average".

Image copyright PA

Although it's been confirmed that Game of Thrones won't be back until 2019, its characters will feature on a new series of stamps, Royal Mail has announced.

The collection of 15 first-class stamps aims to highlight British contributions to the hit fantasy TV programme, based on the books by George R R Martin.

Image copyright Vogue

Paris Lees - a model, writer and campaigner has become the first openly transgender woman to be featured in British Vogue.

She is included in the issue alongside MP Stella Creasy and Gal-Dem magazine founder Liv Little to celebrate 100 years since women have had the right to vote in the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The winner will be announced at the Baftas on 18 February

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is among five actors to receive a nomination for this year's Bafta Rising Star award.

The other nominees are Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor, Tessa Thompson and Timothee Chalamet, who won praise for his turn in Call Me By Your Name.

