Music News LIVE: 5 January

  • 5 January 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... new music from Justin Timberlake, MGMT and Liam Payne and Rita Ora, Biffy Clyro share their big plans for 2018, Jack White signs up an NYC rapper to his label, Diddy is LOVE... again... plus the 5 Things We've Learned This Week.

