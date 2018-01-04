Image copyright Mark Bourdillon/Charlotte Medlicott Image caption Noel Fielding attempted to help Bake Off contestant Val

The Great Christmas Bake Off helped Channel 4 reach its highest Christmas Day ratings for more than 15 years.

The Christmas edition attracted an average audience of 4.8 million people.

Channel 4 said it had its biggest Christmas Day audience in terms of both volume and share since modern TV measurement records began in 2002.

But Bake Off was still some way behind the top festive shows. BBC One's Call The Midwife topped the Christmas Day ratings with 9.6 million viewers.

The Queen's Christmas message was ahead in the overnight ratings, which came out on Boxing Day, with 7.6 million across BBC One, ITV and Sky News.

But Call The Midwife and other shows overtook it when seven-day catch-up viewing was taken into account.

Top Christmas Day 2017 TV shows Rank Programme Channel Audience 1. Call The Midwife (pictured) BBC One 9.6m 2. Mrs Brown's Boys BBC One 9m 3. Strictly Come Dancing BBC One 8.3m 4. EastEnders BBC One 8.1m 5. Doctor Who BBC One 7.9m

BBC One broadcast seven out of the top 10 shows on Christmas Day. Coronation Street was ITV's most popular show, in sixth place, with seven million viewers.

Victoria and Emmerdale also made the top 10, with 5.4 million and 5.1 million respectively.

Despite performing so well for Channel 4, The Great Christmas Bake Off narrowly missed out on the overall top 10.

And the Bake Off Christmas Day special couldn't match the audiences for its most recent full series - the first since it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 - which averaged nine million viewers.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Victoria was among ITV's biggest Christmas Day hits

This was the second year in a row that Call The Midwife had topped the consolidated Christmas Day ratings.

The 2017 total of 9.6 million was 400,000 up on the previous year's figure.

However, Christmas ratings are much lower than they were decades ago, before multi-channel TV became prevalent and before the advent of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.

Top Christmas Day TV of the last 35 years Rank Programme Date Channel Audience 1. EastEnders 25 & 28 December 1986 (aggregated) BBC One 30.15m 2. Coronation Street 25 & 27 December 1987 (aggregated) ITV 26.65m 3. Crocodile Dundee 25 December 1989 BBC One 21.77m 4. Only Fools & Horses 25 December 2001 BBC One 21.35m 5. Just Good Friends 25 December 1986 BBC One 20.75m 6. Only Fools & Horses 25 December 1992 BBC One 20.14m 7. Only Fools & Horses 25 December 1989 BBC One 20.12m 8. Only Fools & Horses 25 December 1993 BBC One 19.59m 9. Birds Of A Feather 25 December 1993 BBC One 19.39m 10. Raiders of the Lost Ark 25 December 1984 ITV 19.35m

