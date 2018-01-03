Entertainment & Arts

Heavyweight role for slimmed down DJ Khaled

  • 3 January 2018
DJ Khaled Image copyright Getty Images

Coming up in Music News LIVE... UK music streaming goes from strength to strength, Justin Timberlake announces a new album, Beyonce to headline Coachella a year after pulling out of the festival, DJ Khaled (pictured above) is looking to shed some holiday weight plus Frank Ocean drops another album hint for 2018.

Read more by TAPPING HERE