23 stand out red carpet moments of 2017

Another year of celebs running the red carpet gauntlet

With the 2018 awards season nearly upon us, we'll soon have a new slew of red carpet moments to fawn over, but who won the red carpet in 2017?

Here are 23 memorable moments from the last 12 months:

Emma Stone shimmered in Valentino when she won at the Golden Globe Awards back in early January.

Mahershala Ali looked all white as he picked up an award for his role in Moonlight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later that month.

Beyonce showed off her baby bump at the Grammy Awards in a plunging red sequin dress in February.

Spring had sprung with Rose Byrne at the New York premiere of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks in April.

Zoe Kravitz wore real black-dyed roses on her Oscar de la Renta gown at the Met Gala on 1 May.

Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders went for a colourful Calvin Klein ensemble at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where he won the award for best kiss on 7 May.

Sean Combs aka Diddy became the subject of many internet memes after sitting be-caped on the carpet at the Met Gala. Aladdin on his flying carpet anyone?

"I was getting tired so i laid down on the stairs!!!" claimed the rapper on Twitter.

Celine Dion didn't have to Think Twice after trying on this striking Stephane Rolland dress, reportedly loving it at first sight. She cut a statuesque shape in it at the Billboard Music Awards on 21 May.

Marion Cotillard looked dazzling in a multi-coloured sequin dress and trouser combo with a lengthy train. Designer Michael Halpern made it especially for her appearance at the Chopard Trophy ceremony in Cannes on 22 May.

John Legend was at the same event flying the flag for the guys in perfectly tailored Gucci. Oh, with a giant cat embroidered on the back. Sure.

Susan Sarandon looked a cool customer in a green velvet Alberta Ferretti dress at the Ismael's Ghosts Cannes premiere, also in May. The 71-year-old shows why red carpet experience prevails over youth.

Cara Delevingne and Rihanna both rocked strong looks at the London premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets in July.

Jared Leto didn't disappoint with his signature flamboyant style in a floral Gucci suit at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in New York in September.

Kate Bosworth served up some old fashioned Hollywood glamour in a gold sequinned long-sleeved dress at the InStyle Awards in October.

Tom Hiddleston went for that eccentric British look in a navy and burgundy check at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere in LA in the same month.

Kristen Stewart went bold and.. erm... bright orange in Antonio Berardi at the Elle Women in Hollywood event later in October.

Mary J Blige looked classic at the HFPA and Instyle celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in November.

Duckie Thot looked fantastical and stunning in this flower-appliqued sheer princess gown she wore to the Pirelli Calendar 2018 launch gala in New York.

Timothee Chalamet took on the year's penchant for velvet and owned it when he appeared at the IFP Gotham Awards in New York City on 27 November.

Naomi Campbell reminded everyone she is still a player in the high fashion stakes, taking statement jewellery to a new level and wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in November.

Jennifer Lawrence was pick of the crop in a matching Alexander McQueen skirt and top at the Governors Awards in Hollywood later the same month.

Lupita Nyong'o looked stellar in an embellished, emerald green Halpern dress at the LA premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in December.

2017 brought us a mixture of textures with velvet, sequins and sheer fabrics featuring highly. Bright, contrasting colours and prints were also on show - and men dared to experiment with their looks.

Now what red carpet delights will 2018 bring...?

