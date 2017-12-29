Image copyright PA

Louise and Jamie Redknapp have been granted a divorce decree after 19 years of marriage.

Former pop star and Strictly finalist Louise filed for divorce citing the "unreasonable behaviour" of ex-footballer Jamie, according to court papers.

A family court judge concluded their relationship was "irretrievably" broken and granted a decree nisi.

The marriage will formally end when a decree absolute is granted.

The divorce petitioner - in this case, Louise Redknapp - has to wait six weeks and a day to apply for the decree absolute after the decree nisi has been granted by the court.

Neither party was at the brief court hearing in central London on Friday.

'Stepford wife'

The Redknapps married in 1998 on a luxury 130ft yacht called Lady Tamara in Bermuda.

When she announced the couple had separated earlier this year, Louise said she felt like "a sort of Stepford wife".

The 43-year-old has two sons with the former England midfielder - Charley, 13, and Beau, nine.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple's marriage had "broken down irretrievably", a judge ruled

During the 25-second hearing at the Central Family Court, Judge Ian Mulkis said Jamie Redknapp had behaved in such a way that Louise could not "reasonably be expected" to live with him.

He concluded that the marriage had "broken down irretrievably".

Strictly 'curse'

Former Eternal singer Louise had spent the majority of her marriage to footballer-turned-pundit Jamie focusing on being a mother and a wife.

In 2016 she signed up to Strictly Come Dancing, saying in an interview that she had no worries about the impact of the show on her marriage.

Referring to the so-called Strictly curse, she told Hello! magazine: "After so many years, it'll take more than Strictly and a sparkly leotard to cause problems."

Image caption Louise Redknapp competing on Strictly with dance partner Kevin Clifton

But after being named runner-up in the show's final, the star admitted she had missed having a career of her own.

In October, she told the Daily Telegraph it was only when she agreed to take part in Strictly that she "couldn't just go back" to being a stay-at-home mum.

She told the paper's Stella magazine she loved her "amazing" husband, but credited the BBC show with being instrumental in her "coming back to who I really am".

She said she felt "physically sick" at the thought of never again feeling the buzz she got from taking part in Strictly, adding that she wanted to "go back on stage in front of an audience".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Louise Redknapp has been touring in the latest production of Cabaret

Louise, who is currently starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, announced she was living apart from her husband earlier this year while she re-evaluated her life.

Speaking at the time, she told This Morning that her priority - and that of her former husband - was their children.

