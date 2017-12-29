Image copyright BBC/Getty Images/Republic Media/Random House Image caption Clockwise from top left: Marc Almond, Darcey Bussell, Barry Gibb, Wiley, Ringo Starr, Alexandra Shulman

A host of familiar names from the world of entertainment, publishing and literature have been singled out for recognition in the New Year Honours List.

Among them is singer Barry Gibb, who has said he is "deeply honoured, humbled and very proud" to receive a knighthood for services to music and charity.

Best known as one third of the Bee Gees, the 71-year-old is also an accomplished solo performer - as anyone who saw his "legend slot" at Glastonbury this year can testify.

War Horse creator Michael Morpurgo is also to be knighted, for services to literature and charity.

The 74-year-old, seen here with one of the puppets used in the stage adaptation of his best-known work, is the author of some 130 books - "not that numbers count", he says.

It's been more than 50 years since Ringo Starr received an MBE. Now the ex-Beatle has a knighthood to match the one Sir Paul McCartney received in 1997.

Born Richard Starkey in 1940, the Liverpool native - honoured for his services to music - played drums for the Fab Four before going solo.

Royal Ballet principal turned Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell is to become a dame for her services to dance.

The 48-year-old said she was "truly humbled" by the honour, which she would accept "on behalf of all the dance organisations that I am so fortunate to be part of".

Having achieved fame on these shores with his comic partnership with Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie went on to become one of the UK's most successful thespian exports.

The House star's reward is a CBE for services to drama to go with the OBE he received from the Queen in 2007.

No sleuthing is required to deduce why Miss Marple actress Julia McKenzie receives a CBE for services to drama.

A two-time Olivier winner, the 76-year-old doubled for The Queen alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig in a short film shown during the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics.

A few months on from leaving her post as editor-in-chief of UK Vogue, Alexandra Shulman receives a CBE for services to fashion journalism.

The 60-year-old journalist, who was made an OBE in 2004, announced she was quitting in January after more than 25 years in charge in order "to experience a different life".

Singer Marc Almond receives an OBE for services to art and culture. Now 60, he started out as one half of new wave duo Soft Cell before striking out as a solo performer.

A native of Southport, Lancashire, the man born Peter Mark Almond in 1957 is best known for his startling cover versions of Tainted Love and Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart (the latter a duet with Gene Pitney, who sang a solo version in the 1960s).

There's also well-earned recognition for Wiley, the London-born DJ and producer widely known as the "Godfather of Grime".

Born Richard Cowie in 1979, the 38-year-old receives an MBE for services to music that include the UK chart-topper Heatwave and his most recent album Godfather.

Eamonn Holmes, one of the best-loved fixtures of UK daytime television, will wake up this weekend with an OBE for services to broadcasting.

Born in Belfast in 1959, the 58-year-old is known both for his on-screen partnership with his wife Ruth Langsford and for his devoted support of Manchester United.

Best-selling novelist Jilly Cooper is made a CBE for services to literature and charity, 13 years after she received an OBE.

The 80-year-old started her career as a journalist but became a household name when her racy romance novels sold millions in the 1980s. Mount!, the 10th book in her Rutshire Chronicles series, came out in 2016.

Theatre director John Tiffany, pictured with author JK Rowling, receives an OBE for services to drama to go with the Olivier he received this year for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The two-part production, which opens on Broadway for this year, is the latest success for a man whose previous hits include the stage musical Once and the military drama Black Watch.

Finally, veteran Scottish actor James Cosmo earned himself a new generation of fans this year by appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.

Now the 70-year-old has an MBE to add to the impressive string of credits he has notched up in such films as Trainspotting, Wonder Woman and Braveheart.

