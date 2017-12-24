Channel 4 to air tribute to Gogglebox star

Image copyright Gogglebox Image caption Leon and June were together for 62 years

Channel 4 has announced it will be airing a tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff ahead of its Christmas special later.

Retired teacher Mr Bernicoff died in hospital aged 83 on Saturday after a short illness.

His widow, June Bernicoff, has thanked the public for their messages of support on Twitter.

The pair, from Liverpool, were the first couple to join the reality TV show's cast when it launched in 2013.

The tribute will be shown just before Gogglebox, which airs on Channel 4 at 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Skip Twitter post by @LeonAndJune Thankyou Folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless! — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) December 23, 2017 Report

Tributes have continued to flood in for the reality TV star, who is also survived by two daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Famous faces, including Liam Gallagher - who starred in the celebrity special last month - took to Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @StanCollymore Sad news that Leon Bernicoff has passed away. Loved his humour and wit on Gogglebox, sincere condolences to his family and friends. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 23, 2017 Report

Fans, including former pupils, also showed their admiration for Mr Bernicoff.

Skip Twitter post by @MelchettTLW @LeonAndJune So sorry to hear of your loss June, Leon or Mr Bernicoff as I knew him was a top bloke and great headmaster, thinking of you at this sad time.

Barry (former Clubmoor pupil). — Barry (@MelchettTLW) December 24, 2017 Report

The popular Bafta-winning show features viewers at home reacting to television programmes.

There have been 10 series of Gogglebox and its format has been adopted across the world, including Australia, the US, Belgium and Norway.

Channel 4 and Studio Lambert described Mr Bernicoff as having exerted a "distinct paternal presence both on and off screen".

You may also be interested in:

Fellow Gogglebox stars have also been paying tribute to Mr Bernicoff on Twitter, including Scarlett Moffat, who found fame on the show before going on to take part in and win the 16th series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Skip Twitter post by @ScarlettMoffatt Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs. Leon you were loved by so many. Sending my love to you and all of your family .@LeonAndJune ❤️❤️ — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) December 23, 2017 Report