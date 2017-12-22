52 things we learned this year in music

Image copyright Getty Images

In Music News LIVE... We reveal the 52 things we learned this year (like a weekly advent calendar without the chocolate!), see who had the album of 2017 and who'll get the Christmas #1. Plus BBC newsreader Huw Edwards makes a bold claim about grime, Lorde could cancel her Israel gig and new music videos from Kendrick Lamar and SZA, as well as an update on Nile Rodgers health.

Read more by TAPPING HERE