Liam and Noel 'all good again' is our Christmas miracle
- 20 December 2017
Coming up in Music News LIVE... a Christmas miracle as the Gallagher brothers appear to have reached a festive truce, Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas for her own residency, John Legend to play Jesus Christ Superstar, a new Gorillaz album is in the works and the GBBO team pay tribute to East 17.
