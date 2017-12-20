Entertainment & Arts

Liam and Noel 'all good again' is our Christmas miracle

  • 20 December 2017
Noel and Liam Gallagher Image copyright PA

Coming up in Music News LIVE... a Christmas miracle as the Gallagher brothers appear to have reached a festive truce, Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas for her own residency, John Legend to play Jesus Christ Superstar, a new Gorillaz album is in the works and the GBBO team pay tribute to East 17.

Read more by TAPPING HERE