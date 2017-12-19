8 things we learned from the Ocean's 8 trailer

Image copyright Warner Bros

These reboots were made for walkin'.

And that's just what they'll do when Ocean's 8 lands in cinemas next summer.

The all-female sequel stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and her expensive diamond necklace.

(You can probably guess how that's involved in the plot.)

The first trailer was released on Tuesday. Here are eight things we spotted.

1. This reboot of a reboot is one reboot we can get on board with

It's not unfair to say Hollywood loves taking an idea and milking it until the audience has overdosed on calcium.

Sometimes they spin a film like Saw or Fast & Furious into endless sequels. At other times they remake a much-loved older film with an entirely new cast.

The original Ocean's Eleven was released in 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. It was then remade in 2001 with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, a version which prompted two further sequels (stay with me).

So, to sum up, Ocean's 8 is a sequel to a trilogy which itself was made up of a remake and two sequels.

God knows how complicated this is all going to get if they make any more.

2. Sandra Bullock's past has come back to haunt her

Sandra Bullock, as Debbie Ocean, takes on the central role as the ringleader of the dramatic heist we're all about to witness.

In a nod to the opening scene of 2001's Ocean's Eleven, the trailer starts with Bullock in prison, apologising for her previous crimes and hopeful that she's about to be granted parole.

The trailer doesn't make clear what she was serving time for, but there's a good chance it's connected to a speeding incident in 1994 where she caused chaos on the streets of LA while driving a city bus.

3. The heist crew is essentially made up of the same characters as before

Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina all star

Except this time they have new names and longer hair.

There's Cate Blanchett, who takes on the role of Bullock's sidekick - she's the Brad Pitt to Sandra Bullock's George Clooney.

There's Awkwafina, who plays a gifted street pick-pocket; Mindy Kaling, who plays a jewellery expert (wonder whether that will come in handy); Rihanna, who plays a computer hacker; and Sarah Paulson as a suburban mother who's left her life of crime behind and needs some real persuading to come back.

Helen Bonham Carter plays a stylist who sports some truly magnificent headgear, and Anne Hathaway also turns up as Daphne Kluger, a woman who enjoys wearing necklaces worth $150m - thus giving our team their target.

4. Danny Ocean himself is unlikely to make a cameo appearance

Because he's dead.

Or at least, if he isn't, they've done an extremely good job of throwing everybody off the scent by having Sandra visit her estranged brother's tombstone in the trailer.

His year of death is listed as 2018, so maybe the cause was death by dangerous time travelling.

Bear in mind that Clooney is producing this project, so don't rule out seeing Danny appear as part of a flashback or something.

5. James Corden is in it, because of course he is

Isn't it nice he's finally getting some exposure.

6. The trailer doesn't give much away about Rihanna's acting ability

It's not normally a good sign when a cast member has the word "with" before their name in a trailer.

This can often be clever way of lowering the audience's expectations about a star's level of involvement or acting ability within the film.

Rihanna's image has had an overhaul - she's seen as a grungy computer whizz but her brief appearance in the trailer doesn't give much else away, and her dialogue is kept to a minimum.

7. But she's certainly bringing peak levels of sass to the movie

"What's your name?" asks Sandra.

"Nine-ball," replies the S&M hitmaker.

"What's your real name?" Sandra persists.

"Eight-ball."

This could either be a cheeky and audacious reply or an indication that her character is so-named because she has all the answers. We're kinda hoping for both.

8. They've held back some of the surprises

Potential spoiler: Sarah Paulson's character may enjoy cycling

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik, Serena Williams, and Anna Wintour are all rumoured to make cameo appearances in Ocean's 8, but the trailer gives nothing away about their roles.

(However, given that the whole thing is supposed to be set at the Met Ball, it wouldn't be difficult to squeeze in a couple of celebrities in the background.)

They also haven't even hinted at a romantic storyline of any form - which is a massive achievement for a film with an all-female principal cast - but there could well be sub-storyline of some kind involving a love interest, because, you know, Hollywood.

We wait with interest for more clues about Ocean's 8, which is released in summer 2018.

