Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jensen and Beesley attended the Emmy Awards in 2008

Ashley Jensen has been left "devastated" after the sudden death of her husband Terence Beesley.

The 60-year-old died late last month at their home in Somerset. The information was only made public on Sunday.

Beesley, who had starred in Victoria, married Jensen in 2007 after meeting on the set of a play. They have an eight-year-old son together.

Ugly Betty and Extras actress Jensen is currently starring in BBC drama Love, Lies and Records.

A spokesman for Jensen said: "Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy for her, her young child and the family at this extremely sad and difficult time."

Image caption Jensen is currently starring in BBC One's Love, Lies and Records

Beesley was perhaps best known for playing Buxton in ITV's Victoria and General Bennigsen in BBC One's War and Peace.

He had also been the first actor to star as Derek Branning in EastEnders and also appeared in film London Has Fallen in 2016.

His representative said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November."

The couple met in 1999 when they appeared in a London theatre production of King Lear, marrying eight years later while Jensen was filming in America.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.