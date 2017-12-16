Image caption Gemma, Joe, Alexandra and Debbie are battling it out in the final

After four months of rigorous training - and just as rigorous spray-tanning - the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 will lift the glitterball trophy on Saturday night.

The remaining celebrities - Gemma Atkinson, Alexandra Burke, Joe McFadden and Debbie McGee - will each dance with their partners three times.

It's then up to the public to vote for their favourite couple.

This year has been the most popular series of the BBC One show.

It has attracted an average of 11 million viewers each weekend - just beating last year's record.

Image copyright Guy Levy/BBC Image caption Joe McFadden - here with partner Katya Jones - is the last man standing

There's a 50/50 chance that this year's winner will be the oldest contestant to be crowned in the show's history.

That honour would go to either 59-year-old McGee, widow of magician Paul Daniels, or former Holby City star McFadden, who is 42, if they win.

Image copyright Guy Levy/BBC Image caption Debbie McGee is the oldest contestant remaining in the contest

They are competing against actress and radio presenter Atkinson, as well as singer and former X Factor winner Burke.

The oldest person to have won previously was Chris Hollins in 2009, at the age of 38.

During the final, each duo will perform a showdance - where there are no rules and anything goes.

They'll also revisit the judges' favourite dance of theirs from the series, as well as their own personal favourite, which will only be revealed on the night.

Who's dancing to what in the final?

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice:

Judges' pick: Salsa to Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Boys Town Gang

Showdance: One Day I'll Fly Away, Vaults

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez:

Judges' pick: American Smooth to Wouldn't It Be Lovely from My Fair Lady

Showdance: There's No Business Like Showbusiness, Ethel Merman

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones:

Judges' pick: Viennese Waltz to Somewhere My Love from Dr Zhivago

Showdance: You Make My Dreams, Hall and Oates

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec:

Judges' pick: Paso Doble to Coldplay's Viva La Vida

Showdance: Show Me How You Burlesque, Christina Aguilera

The previous contestants of this year's series will also take to the dancefloor one last time for a group number.

All in all, the dancing marathon will last two and a half hours.

Image copyright Guy Levy/BBC Image caption Alexandra Burke hopes to impress with There's No Business Like Showbusiness

Image copyright Guy Levy/BBC Image caption Gemma Atkinson's partner Aljaz Skorjanec is a former winner of the show

A BBC spokeswoman said: "The producers always wanted a final in which all the couples danced three times.

"It proved hugely successful in 2016 and we're very excited about the routines that will be performed this weekend."

Last year's final, which was won by Ore Oduba, only featured three finalists as singer Will Young had dropped out of the show earlier in the series, leaving them one couple short.

