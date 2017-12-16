Strictly Come Dancing 2017 champion to be crowned
After four months of rigorous training - and just as rigorous spray-tanning - the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 will lift the glitterball trophy on Saturday night.
The remaining celebrities - Gemma Atkinson, Alexandra Burke, Joe McFadden and Debbie McGee - will each dance with their partners three times.
It's then up to the public to vote for their favourite couple.
This year has been the most popular series of the BBC One show.
It has attracted an average of 11 million viewers each weekend - just beating last year's record.
There's a 50/50 chance that this year's winner will be the oldest contestant to be crowned in the show's history.
That honour would go to either 59-year-old McGee, widow of magician Paul Daniels, or former Holby City star McFadden, who is 42, if they win.
They are competing against actress and radio presenter Atkinson, as well as singer and former X Factor winner Burke.
The oldest person to have won previously was Chris Hollins in 2009, at the age of 38.
During the final, each duo will perform a showdance - where there are no rules and anything goes.
They'll also revisit the judges' favourite dance of theirs from the series, as well as their own personal favourite, which will only be revealed on the night.
Who's dancing to what in the final?
Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice:
- Judges' pick: Salsa to Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Boys Town Gang
- Showdance: One Day I'll Fly Away, Vaults
Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez:
- Judges' pick: American Smooth to Wouldn't It Be Lovely from My Fair Lady
- Showdance: There's No Business Like Showbusiness, Ethel Merman
Joe McFadden and Katya Jones:
- Judges' pick: Viennese Waltz to Somewhere My Love from Dr Zhivago
- Showdance: You Make My Dreams, Hall and Oates
Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec:
- Judges' pick: Paso Doble to Coldplay's Viva La Vida
- Showdance: Show Me How You Burlesque, Christina Aguilera
The previous contestants of this year's series will also take to the dancefloor one last time for a group number.
All in all, the dancing marathon will last two and a half hours.
A BBC spokeswoman said: "The producers always wanted a final in which all the couples danced three times.
"It proved hugely successful in 2016 and we're very excited about the routines that will be performed this weekend."
Last year's final, which was won by Ore Oduba, only featured three finalists as singer Will Young had dropped out of the show earlier in the series, leaving them one couple short.
