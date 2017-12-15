Fran Unsworth has been appointed the new BBC director of news and current affairs, replacing James Harding, who is leaving at the beginning of 2018.

Unsworth is currently director of the BBC World Service Group and deputy director of news and current affairs.

She started her BBC career in local radio, before moving to Newsbeat. She went on to become head of political programmes and then newsgathering.

After four years at the BBC, Harding is setting up his own news media venture.

BBC director general Tony Hall described the role as "one of the most demanding of any in broadcasting", saying he was "delighted she is taking up the role".

"She brings a combination of excellent news judgement, authority, management knowhow, and the trust of her colleagues both in news and across the BBC," he added.

Image caption James Harding came to the BBC from The Times newspaper

Unsworth said she was "delighted", adding: "We are living through a period of significant change at home and abroad. In a complex world, the BBC's journalism matters more than ever.

"I am proud to lead a team of such dedicated and talented people."

Unsworth, who will sit on the BBC's executive committee, will take up the role at the start of the new year.

In the past year she has overseen the biggest expansion of the World Service since the 1940s, adding 12 new global language services including Korean and Pidgin.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.