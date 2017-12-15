Oscars 2018: Palme d'Or winner The Square among foreign film hopefuls
The Square, the art world satire that won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, is one of nine titles in contention for 2018's best foreign language film Oscar.
Directed by Ruben Ostlund, the Swedish film is one of nine to be put forward for the next stage of the contest.
The news follows the film's success at last weekend's European Film Awards in Berlin, where it won six prizes.
Others to progress include Hungary's entrant On Body and Soul, which won the European actress award at that event.
Films from Chile, Germany and Israel are also among the nine-strong longlist, as are titles from Lebanon, Russia and South Africa.
They include German entrant In the Fade, which won Diane Kruger a best actress award at Cannes, and Russian film Loveless, which received the festival's jury prize.
It's good news for Senegal too, whose first submission for the award - Felicite, about a mother battling to survive in the Congolese capital Kinshasa - remains in the Oscar race for now.
But there is no place for Michael Haneke's Happy End or Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father, put forward for the prize by Austria and Cambodia respectively.
A record number of 92 countries submitted a film for the 2018 prize, among them the United Kingdom.
Iranian title The Salesman was named best foreign language film at this year's Oscars in February.
Foreign language film longlist
A Fantastic Woman - Chile
Felicite - Senegal
Foxtrot - Israel
In the Fade - Germany
The Insult - Lebanon
Loveless - Russia
On Body and Soul - Hungary
The Square - Sweden
The Wound - South Africa
The nine films will be whittled down to five when the Academy Award nominations are announced on 23 January.
The 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 4 March.
