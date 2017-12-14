Image caption Grayson Perry is co-ordinating the RA 2018 exhibition

Artist Grayson Perry is co-ordinating next year's Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, where anyone can submit an entry.

The contemporary art show will also celebrate its 250th anniversary.

It has taken place every year since 1769 and exhibits work from students right up to well-known professionals.

Perry, who has named the show Art Made Now, said he wants to "champion the democracy of the exhibition".

"I want to show off the diversity of art being made in this moment, so I encourage you to submit works that you have made in 2017/18," he says.

The former Turner Prize winner is most well-known for his ceramic vases in bright colours, and for the autobiographical nature of his work, which represents his cross-dressing.

Perry says he has something special in store for the 2018 exhibition, which is a Room of Fun dedicated to pieces the Academy finds amusing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This year's Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition Committee includes Christopher Le Brun and Piers Gough

The committee is made up of Royal Academy members and rotates every year to ensure each exhibition has a different feel to it.

This year's team is made up of more than 11 members, including architect Piers Gough and painter Christopher Le Brun.

Works from all over the world are considered for the exhibition, which are then put on display to the public for eight days.

About ,200 works, which are made up of different forms of media, go on display and are mostly available for sale.

The money raised is used mostly to finance postgraduate students at Royal Academy schools.

The exhibition will take place from 12th June to 19th August 2018.

