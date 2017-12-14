Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oprah Winfrey's self-titled chat show was one of the US's most-watched programmes

US television star Oprah Winfrey has been announced as the next recipient of the prestigious Cecil B DeMille award.

Golden Globes head Meher Tatna said: "For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades."

Oprah's honour was announced by actor Morgan Freeman - who won the same prize in 2012.

She will receive her award at January's Golden Globes awards.

They are voted for by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA).

The Oprah Winfrey Show was one of the most-watched programmes in US history.

Tatna described her as "one of the most influential women of our time".

The prize is presented annually at the Golden Globes ceremony, recognising "a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment".

Tatna described Oprah as a "global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress", adding: "She has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oprah also has an acting career

Previous DeMille award winners include last year's recipient, Meryl Streep, along with Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Sidney Poitier and Martin Scorsese.

Along with her famous chat show, Winfrey has also enjoyed a career as an actress, including an Oscar-nominated role in Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple, in 1986.

She also starred in The Butler and Selma, which she produced.

Oprah is also well-known for her charity work - this year marks the 10th anniversary of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

