Peter Kay cancels comeback tour

Kay is one of the UK's most popular entertainers

Comedian Peter Kay has announced he is cancelling all upcoming work projects, including his stand-up tour, "due to unforeseen family circumstances".

"This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first," he wrote on Twitter.

Kay said he was "very sorry" and that he hoped the media and public would respect his family's privacy.

The 44-year-old was due to start his first tour in eight years next April.

The star of Phoenix Nights and Car Share currently holds the record for the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time after playing to 1.2 million people in 2010 and 2011.

His 112-date tour of the UK and Ireland was due to have begun in Birmingham and was scheduled to run into 2019.

Kay was also scheduled to do a number of Dance for Life events in early 2018 in Coventry, Liverpool and Manchester.

The events see him become a DJ and turn large arenas into giant dance floors to raise money for cancer charities.

Kay was also due to make two more episodes of Car Share - an improvised episode and "a special finale" - that were to be screened next year.

He had previously said there would be no third series or Christmas specials for the Bafta winning comedy programme.

