Victoria drama gets another series

Image copyright ITV Image caption Hughes and Coleman will next be seen in the Victoria Christmas special

ITV has confirmed there will be a third series of royal drama Victoria after this year's Christmas Day special.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will both be back as the Queen and Prince Albert in the series, which kicks off in 1848.

According to Daisy Goodwin, the programme's creator, that year marked "a hugely dramatic and eventful time for both the royal family and Europe."

"We look forward to regaling audiences with the next part of the illustrious Queen's reign," said ITV's Polly Hill.

Hill, who is ITV's head of drama, added: "We're delighted that the nation has taken Victoria to its hearts."

Covering the early years of Victoria's reign, the first two series have seen her deal with marital strife, postnatal depression and the Irish potato famine.

Comfort and Joy, a two-hour Christmas special, will air on 25 December at 21:00 GMT.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.