Golden Globes: Full list of nominees
The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here is the full shortlist.
Film categories
Best motion picture - drama
- Call Me by Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture - comedy or musical
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
- Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks, The Post
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical
- Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
- James Franco, The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical
- Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
- Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
- Mary J Blige, Mudbound
- Hong Chau, Downsizing
- Alison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Ladybird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best director - motion picture
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best screenplay - motion picture
- Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Best animated film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best foreign language film
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square
Best original score - motion picture
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Shape of Water
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- Dunkirk
Best original song - motion picture
- Home - Ferdinand
- Mighty River - Mudbound
- Remember Me - Coco
- The Star - The Star
- This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Television categories
Best television series - drama
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
Best television series - comedy
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Best actor in a television series - drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K Brown, This is Us
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best actress in a television series - drama
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Alison Brie, Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Sinner
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best actor in a limited Series or motion picture made for television:
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law, The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina, Feud
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis, Fargo
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.