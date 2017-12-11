Entertainment & Arts

Golden Globes: Full list of nominees

  • 11 December 2017
Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game Image copyright Entertainment One
Image caption Jessica Chastain is nominated for best actress for Molly's Game

The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here is the full shortlist.

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Dunkirk
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

  • The Disaster Artist
  • Get Out
  • The Greatest Showman
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

  • Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Tom Hanks, The Post
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

  • Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Meryl Streep, The Post
  • Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Image copyright Entertainment One
Image caption Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep have both been nominated for awards for their roles in film The Post

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes
  • Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
  • James Franco, The Disaster Artist
  • Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
  • Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

  • Mary J Blige, Mudbound
  • Hong Chau, Downsizing
  • Alison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf, Ladybird
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Image copyright Warner Bros
Image caption Kenneth Branagh in Dunkirk, nominated for best picture

Best director - motion picture

  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
  • Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
  • Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best screenplay - motion picture

  • Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
  • Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Best animated film

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Best foreign language film

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • First They Killed My Father
  • In the Fade
  • Loveless
  • The Square
Image copyright Fox Searchlight Pictures
Image caption The Shape of Water has seven nominations in total

Best original score - motion picture

  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • The Shape of Water
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • Dunkirk

Best original song - motion picture

  • Home - Ferdinand
  • Mighty River - Mudbound
  • Remember Me - Coco
  • The Star - The Star
  • This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Television categories

Best television series - drama

  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Stranger Things
  • This is Us

Best television series - comedy

  • Black-ish
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Master of None
  • SMILF
  • Will & Grace
Image copyright Netflix
Image caption Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, which is nominated for best drama

Best actor in a television series - drama

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K Brown, This is Us
  • Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best actress in a television series - drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
  • Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari, Master of None
  • Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:

  • Pamela Adlon, Better Things
  • Alison Brie, Glow
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • The Sinner
  • Top of the Lake: China Girl
Image caption Top of the Lake: China Girl starred The West Wing and Mad Men actress Elisabeth Moss

Best actor in a limited Series or motion picture made for television:

  • Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
  • Jude Law, The Young Pope
  • Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
  • Ewan McGregor, Fargo
  • Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Jessica Biel, The Sinner
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • David Harbour, Stranger Things
  • Alfred Molina, Feud
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
  • David Thewlis, Fargo

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Chrissy Metz, This is Us
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

