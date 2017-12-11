Image copyright Entertainment One Image caption Jessica Chastain is nominated for best actress for Molly's Game

The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here is the full shortlist.

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Image copyright Entertainment One Image caption Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep have both been nominated for awards for their roles in film The Post

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Ladybird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Kenneth Branagh in Dunkirk, nominated for best picture

Best director - motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best screenplay - motion picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Best animated film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Image copyright Fox Searchlight Pictures Image caption The Shape of Water has seven nominations in total

Best original score - motion picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best original song - motion picture

Home - Ferdinand

Mighty River - Mudbound

Remember Me - Coco

The Star - The Star

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Television categories

Best television series - drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best television series - comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, which is nominated for best drama

Best actor in a television series - drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best actress in a television series - drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Image caption Top of the Lake: China Girl starred The West Wing and Mad Men actress Elisabeth Moss

Best actor in a limited Series or motion picture made for television:

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

