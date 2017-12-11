Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kristen Bell (pictured) will announce the nominees alongside Sharon Stone

The nominations for this year's Golden Globes are set to be unveiled in Los Angeles later.

Dunkirk, Mudbound, Darkest Hour, The Post, and The Shape of Water could be in line for best drama film nods.

Frances McDormand, Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain are thought to be frontrunners for best drama actress category.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on 7 January, hosted by US comedian Seth Meyers.

The nominations will be announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California by Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone, Alfre Woodard and Garrett Hedlund.

Image copyright Focus Features Image caption Gary Oldman is expected to be nominated for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman and Daniel Day-Lewis could clinch nominations in the best drama actor category - Oldman for starring as Churchill epic Darkest Hour, and Day-Lewis for his role in historical drama Phantom Thread.

Meanwhile McDormand is expected to get a nod for Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, with Streep tipped for her role in The Post and Chastain for playing Molly Bloom in Molly's Game.

The major film categories at the Golden Globes are split by genre - movies are nominated in either drama or musical and comedy.

Potential musical or comedy nominees include Get Out, Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist and I, Tonya.

Image copyright A24 Image caption The Florida Project has been particularly popular with critics

The Florida Project could also be nominated after it was named as the best film by both the San Francisco Film Critics Circle and the Toronto Film Critics groups.

New York Film Critics Online also jointly named it as their best film along with Mudbound.

The Golden Globe Awards also recognise TV shows, and if the recent winners at the Emmys are anything to go by, there could be nominations for The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies.

The winners are chosen by around 90 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.