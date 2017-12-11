Entertainment & Arts

'OK computer': What did Thom Yorke say to BB8?

  • 11 December 2017
Thom Yorke and BB8 Image copyright Jesse Grant

In Music News LIVE... Josh Homme apologises for booting a photographer in the face, we have the winners from the BBC Music awards, Ed Sheeran raves about Jeremy Corbyn as he lands another number one, plus performances from the Jingle Bell Ball, including Taylor Swift, and Thom Yorke at the Star Wars premiere.

Read more by TAPPING HERE