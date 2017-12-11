'OK computer': What did Thom Yorke say to BB8?
- 11 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
In Music News LIVE... Josh Homme apologises for booting a photographer in the face, we have the winners from the BBC Music awards, Ed Sheeran raves about Jeremy Corbyn as he lands another number one, plus performances from the Jingle Bell Ball, including Taylor Swift, and Thom Yorke at the Star Wars premiere.
Read more by TAPPING HERE