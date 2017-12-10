I'm A Celebrity 2017 winner revealed

Image copyright ITV

Georgia Toffolo has been named the winner of this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The shocked reality star, known as Toff, was crowned by Ant and Dec on Sunday evening after more than nine million votes were cast.

She was odds-on favourite to win the ITV show, but said: "I am so taken aback. Is this real?"

Former Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas came in second place, with radio and TV presenter Iain Dale coming in third.

Toffolo, 23, is known for appearing on E4's Made in Chelsea, joining in the seventh series. She also works for The Lady magazine and is head of events for think tank Parliament Street.

Fellow campmate Stanley Johnson - father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - said: "I knew she was going to make it. I said right from the start that Toff is the one."

Toffolo said her favourite moment of the show was going to collect water with Johnson, who she grew a strong friendship with over the show.

She follows in the footsteps of previous reality TV star winners including Scarlett Moffatt and Vicky Pattinson.

Moffatt, who became "Queen of the Jungle" in 2016, said: "It's girls like you that make me feel proud to be a young woman, I am so proud of you."

