Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star took to the stage a day after his mother died

Sir Elton John has paid a touching tribute to his mother, Sheila, at his first concert since her death.

The 70-year-old, who lost his mother on Sunday, dedicated Your Song to her as he played in Hamburg on Tuesday.

"Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away," he told the audience.

"I'm glad to say she passed away peacefully, with no pain. But maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked."

"And I was thinking how I could pay tribute to her tonight, and what song I should choose.

"Well, this next song I wrote at her house or her apartment. I can remember every single minute of writing this song with Bernie [Taupin].

"So this is the song I want to ­dedicate to her. And it's taken me from nowhere to somewhere. So thank you, mum."

Sir Elton, who was born Reginald Dwight, was Sheila Farebrother's only son.

She encouraged him to play the piano from the age of three and supported him for most of his extraordinary career.

However, their relationship faltered in recent years, after Sir Elton asked her to sever ties with two old friends, Bob Halley and John Reid.

She later told the Daily Mail that when she refused, "he told me he hated me, and he then banged the phone down".

They reconciled after her 90th birthday and had spent time together last week, before her sudden and unexpected death.

Image copyright PA Image caption Elton John poses with his mother in 2002

Informing fans on Monday, Sir Elton told fans he was "in shock".

"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning," he said on his Facebook page, alongside a photo of them together.

"I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe, mum. Thank you for everything."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.