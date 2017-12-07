Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Image caption Tom Hanks stars as Ben Bradlee alongside Meryl Streep as Kay Graham

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep's historic press freedom film The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg, has had very positive reviews from critics.

The film follows the real-life story of Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and proprietor Kay Graham, who published the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971.

Deadline described the film as "the most important movie of 2017 on so many levels".

It said Hanks and Streep are "extraordinary together".

Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Image caption Steven Speilberg's film is tipped for Oscars success

This is echoed by The Telegraph, which described Streep's performance as her "richest role in years".

The Guardian described it as a "rousingly watchable film" and a "pointed celebration of liberal decency in the past and implied present".

It referred to the plotline, which follows the legal threats the two journalists faced while trying to disclose the truth, with a scoop that would pave the way for the Watergate investigation.

The Pentagon Papers was the name given to a study of US involvement in the Vietnam war, carried out by the US Department of Defense.

The papers were leaked to the press by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who worked on the study. The US Supreme Court ruled that publication of the papers was justified.

Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Image caption Streep has been praised for her performance

Variety commended the film for its "galvanising relevance - one that's all but certain to connect with an inspiringly wide audience".

It does have some criticisms though, with Variety comparing it with some of Spielberg's other historic films, Lincoln and Munich. He said it has less "depth, mystery and power" than its predecessors.

Vanity Fair saw it as an Oscar best picture frontrunner but also said it's been written to "win big showbiz awards handed out by happily comforted and inspired Democrats".

Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Image caption The film follows The Washington Post journalists trying to expose government cover-ups

The Independent added the film will sit well with a "newly politicised Hollywood looking to give the Trump White House some serious side-eye".

