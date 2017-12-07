Ryan Reynolds 'to play Detective Pikachu in Pokemon film'
Ryan Reynolds has signed on to star as Detective Pikachu in a new live-action Pokemon film, according to Variety.
The Deadpool star will play the self-styled investigator, who will take on the job of finding a kidnapped parent.
Rob Letterman will direct the film, which starts shooting in London in January.
Justice Smith, shortly to be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Kathryn Newton, from Big Little Lies, will also appear.
Pokemon was first released as a video game in 1996 and led to an animated TV series and film franchise.
Its merchandise includes trading cards that became a craze in UK schools in the early 2000s.
The Detective Pikachu character was introduced into the Pokemon universe through a 2016 video game.
Legendary Entertainment, the company behind the film, also made Jurassic World and the film version of Warcraft.
