Image copyright PA

The organisation that awards the Oscars has approved standards of conduct for its members.

It follows the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voting to expel Harvey Weinstein in October, following allegations of sexual assault made against him.

CEO Dawn Hudson told members the Academy has no place for those who abuse their power and status.

All 8,427 members will be expected to abide by the new guidelines.

Weinstein, 65, has apologised for some aspects of his behaviour but insisted that any sexual contacts he had were consensual, and he denies accusations of criminal sexual harassment, rape and sexual assault.

Hudson wrote the academy members a letter on standards of conduct, which has been widely published and reproduced.

Skip Twitter post by @brooksbarnesNYT Academy just sent a note to members saying its board approved the attached code of conduct. Allegations of noncompliance will be handled through a process that will not be unveiled/determined until next year. Process will “guide” Academy on whether allegations “warrant action” pic.twitter.com/3zxrJvfwC6 — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) December 7, 2017 Report

The guidelines were drawn up by a task force, led by David Rubin, who produces the academy's Governors Awards.

The task force worked with experts in sexual harassment and professors of ethics, business and law from major US universities.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Dawn Hudson said academy membership was a privilege

The Television Academy, which produces the Emmys, and Bafta were also involved in the discussions with AMPAS.

Hudson emailed all members on Wednesday, telling them: "Academy membership is a privilege offered to only a select few within the global community of filmmakers.

"In addition to achieving excellence in the field of motion picture arts and sciences, members must also behave ethically by upholding the academy's values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity.

"There is no place in the academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognised standards of decency."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy earlier this year

Anyone who violates the standards or compromises "the integrity of the Academy by their actions" could be suspended or expelled.

Weinstein is only the second person to be expelled from the organisation. The first, Carmine Caridi, was expelled for sharing advance screenings of films.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.