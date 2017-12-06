Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rodgers worked with Daft Punk on their number one single Get Lucky

Musician Nile Rodgers has revealed he recently underwent cancer surgery and that his prognosis is "100% recovery".

The Chic co-founder said doctors had discovered a "mysterious growth" on his right kidney that turned out to be "two different cancers within one mass".

"I would have never believed that my body would be invaded by another cancer," he wrote on his Planet C blog.

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2010 but got the all-clear in 2013.

Since then, he said, he had "attacked life with gusto" and "worked at an insane level" with musicians including Daft Punk.

Rodgers said the new growth was discovered during a visit to hospital to treat a case of E. Coli he picked up while touring with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Image caption Nile Rodgers performed with Chic at Glastonbury this year

After performing in Brooklyn on 2 November, he flew to Rochester in upstate New York and had the carcinogenic mass removed the following day.

Revealing his prognosis was good, Rodgers added: "You can start dancing, singing and cheering now!"

The "situation", he said, had "delayed some big plans" but would not stop him focusing on the future.

"Cancer, really? I'm done," he concluded in a lengthy post that he also read out in an accompanying video. "2018 here I come!"

"What will happen next year is beyond any of my wildest dreams," he teased, promising to reveal more in his next blog post.

The guitarist and producer is set to perform with Chic in central London on New Year's Eve in a concert that will be broadcast live on BBC One.

