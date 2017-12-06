Image caption Clara Amfo said she was "honoured" to be hosting the iconic music show

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo is to replace Reggie Yates on BBC One's Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year specials.

Yates stepped down from the shows on Monday after making "ill-considered remarks" in a podcast.

He apologised last month for using the phrase "fat Jewish guy" to refer to managers in the music industry.

Yates has co-hosted the festive shows with Fearne Cotton since 2004, but his place will now be taken by Amfo, who hosts Radio 1's mid-morning programme.

"I'm so happy and honoured to be presenting Top of the Pops alongside Fearne," she said in a statement.

"It's an iconic show that I've grown up with and continue to enjoy watching, especially during the festive season. 2017 has been a rich year in pop and I can't wait to celebrate it with the artists, Fearne and everyone at home."

Image caption Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates have been a Christmas TOTP double act for 13 years

The Christmas Day edition will feature stars including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and The Script.

Craig David, Bastille and Paloma Faith will appear in the New Year special.

On Monday, Yates tweeted to say he had "taken the decision to step down" from his hosting duties and apologised "unreservedly to the Jewish community".

He said his words "reinforced offensive stereotypes" and that the comment was "no reflection on how I truly feel".

He used the offending phrase in the Halfcast Podcast, hosted by DJ Chuckie Lothian, while praising artists who chose to remain independently managed, adding: "They're managed by their brethren."

