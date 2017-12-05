Image copyright Greg Gayne/Netflix Image caption Danny Masterson played Rooster in the Colorado-set comedy series

Netflix has written actor Danny Masterson out of its comedy The Ranch after he was accused of sexual assault.

"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch," the company said.

"Yesterday was his last day of work, and we'll make new episodes in 2018 without him."

Masterson has denied the "outrageous allegations" and vowed to clear his name "once and for all".

In March, the Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating the actor after three women said they were assaulted in the early 2000s.

A fourth woman has since reportedly come forward to accuse him. On Tuesday, the LAPD said there was no update on the investigation.

Masterson said in a statement: "I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch.

"From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

"I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.

"I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I've worked so closely with over the past three seasons."

Masterson played Rooster, the brother of Ashton Kutcher's character Colt, in The Ranch. The pair previously worked together on That 70s Show.

Netflix hasn't said whether Masterson will remain as an executive producer on the series, which is a comedy set on a Colorado ranch.

