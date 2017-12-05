Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gemma Collins falls at Radio 1's Teen Awards

Gemma Collins has said she won't sue the BBC after falling through a hole in the stage at Radio 1's Teen Awards.

The star of The Only Way Is Essex had originally said she would consult a lawyer after the accident last month and accused the BBC of negligence.

But, she said: "I'm not going to sue the BBC," adding: "I'd like to do Strictly Come Dancing."

She joked: "Everyone around me is on fall alert now. I've changed my shoes and gone for a thicker heel.

"I never used to look where I was going. Now someone checks out the area before I arrive to make sure there's nowhere for me to fall."

During the event, held at London's Wembley Arena in October, the reality star had been announcing Love Island as the winner of best TV show when the floor opened up for the programme's stars to emerge.

Image caption Love Island's Jamie Jewitt, Amber Davies and Marcel Sommerville on stage with Collins after her fall

'The GC' fell into the hole but was not seriously injured - and laughed it off while speaking to Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora later in the ceremony.

Speaking about the accident, Gemma said: "It was bloody painful. I'll never ever live it down. I was laughing so much I wet myself."

"It was the best thing of my life, I was at Wembley and I was thinking, this must be how Robbie Williams feels, and then next thing you know: bang, down the hole."

