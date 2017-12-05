Image copyright PA Image caption Dua Lipa's hits include Hotter Than Hell, Blow Your Mind (Mwah) and New Rules

She's got chart hits, she counts 'em: Dua Lipa has beaten Beyonce and Taylor Swift to become Spotify's most-streamed female of 2017 so far in the UK.

The pop star's smash hits include New Rules, a musical instruction manual for people tempted to contact their exes, which has been streamed 464 million times worldwide.

She has also scored 453 million streams for the brooding Scared To Be Lonely.

Ed Sheeran is the top artist overall, with 6.3 billion global streams.

Image copyright Universal Music Image caption Despacito was the breakout hit of the year for Luis Fonsi

His album ÷ was the biggest album of the year, racking up 3.1 billion streams around the world, while Shape of You became Spotify's biggest track of all time.

The song's 1.4 billion streams will have earned the star and his record label an estimated $5.3m (£3.9m) in royalties.

The year has also belonged to Puerto Rican star Luis Fonsi, whose reggaeton-infused smash Despacito spearheaded an influx of Latin music in the charts.

Despacito appears twice in Spotify's top five most-streamed songs of the year - once in its original guise and once as a remix featuring Justin Bieber.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You overtook Drake's One Dance as Spotify's most-streamed song of all time

Together, the two versions have racked up 1.6 billion plays, more than Shape Of You.

Although the two versions were treated as the same song by chart compilers in the UK and US, Spotify said it had counted them separately because they are "two very different recordings, with different performers".

Spotify is the world's biggest streaming platform, with more than 60 million paid subscribers, and many more using its ad-funded free service.

As part of its end-of-year round-up - which it has published with four weeks still to go - the Swedish company has also produced a list of the biggest emerging genres of music.

So get your ears ready for the onset of Chaotic Black Metal, Trap Latino and Vintage Swoon in 2018.

Spotify's most-streamed of 2017 (so far)

Image copyright PA

Top five artists in the UK

Ed Sheeran Drake (pictured) Little Mix Eminem The Weeknd

Top five artists worldwide

Ed Sheeran Drake The Weeknd Kendrick Lamar The Chainsmokers

Image copyright PA

Top five female artists in the UK

Dua Lipa Rihanna (pictured) Ariana Grande Taylor Swift Beyonce

Top five male artists in the UK

Ed Sheeran Drake Eminem The Weeknd Calvin Harris

Image copyright PA

Top five breakout artists worldwide

Camila Cabello Harry Styles (pictured) Liam Payne Lil Pump Trippie Redd

Most-streamed tracks in the UK

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber Castle on the Hill - Ed Sheeran Unforgettable - French Montana Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran

Most-streamed tracks worldwide

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay I'm the One - DJ Khaled feat Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne

Image copyright PA

Most-streamed albums in the UK

÷ - Ed Sheeran More Life - Drake Starboy - The Weeknd Gang Signs & Prayer - Stormzy (pictured) x - Ed Sheeran

Most-streamed albums worldwide

÷ - Ed Sheeran More Life - Drake Damn - Kendrick Lamar Starboy - The Weeknd Stoney - Post Malone

Biggest emerging genres

Melodic power metal Chaotic black metal Chillhop Trap Latino Future funk Jumpstyle Serialism Cinematic dubstep Vintage swoon Gamecore

