Dua Lipa is Spotify UK's most-streamed female in 2017
She's got chart hits, she counts 'em: Dua Lipa has beaten Beyonce and Taylor Swift to become Spotify's most-streamed female of 2017 so far in the UK.
The pop star's smash hits include New Rules, a musical instruction manual for people tempted to contact their exes, which has been streamed 464 million times worldwide.
She has also scored 453 million streams for the brooding Scared To Be Lonely.
Ed Sheeran is the top artist overall, with 6.3 billion global streams.
His album ÷ was the biggest album of the year, racking up 3.1 billion streams around the world, while Shape of You became Spotify's biggest track of all time.
The song's 1.4 billion streams will have earned the star and his record label an estimated $5.3m (£3.9m) in royalties.
The year has also belonged to Puerto Rican star Luis Fonsi, whose reggaeton-infused smash Despacito spearheaded an influx of Latin music in the charts.
Despacito appears twice in Spotify's top five most-streamed songs of the year - once in its original guise and once as a remix featuring Justin Bieber.
Together, the two versions have racked up 1.6 billion plays, more than Shape Of You.
Although the two versions were treated as the same song by chart compilers in the UK and US, Spotify said it had counted them separately because they are "two very different recordings, with different performers".
Spotify is the world's biggest streaming platform, with more than 60 million paid subscribers, and many more using its ad-funded free service.
As part of its end-of-year round-up - which it has published with four weeks still to go - the Swedish company has also produced a list of the biggest emerging genres of music.
So get your ears ready for the onset of Chaotic Black Metal, Trap Latino and Vintage Swoon in 2018.
Spotify's most-streamed of 2017 (so far)
Top five artists in the UK
- Ed Sheeran
- Drake (pictured)
- Little Mix
- Eminem
- The Weeknd
Top five artists worldwide
- Ed Sheeran
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Kendrick Lamar
- The Chainsmokers
Top five female artists in the UK
- Dua Lipa
- Rihanna (pictured)
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Beyonce
Top five male artists in the UK
- Ed Sheeran
- Drake
- Eminem
- The Weeknd
- Calvin Harris
Top five breakout artists worldwide
- Camila Cabello
- Harry Styles (pictured)
- Liam Payne
- Lil Pump
- Trippie Redd
Most-streamed tracks in the UK
- Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
- Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber
- Castle on the Hill - Ed Sheeran
- Unforgettable - French Montana
- Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran
Most-streamed tracks worldwide
- Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
- Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber
- Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
- Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- I'm the One - DJ Khaled feat Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne
Most-streamed albums in the UK
- ÷ - Ed Sheeran
- More Life - Drake
- Starboy - The Weeknd
- Gang Signs & Prayer - Stormzy (pictured)
- x - Ed Sheeran
Most-streamed albums worldwide
- ÷ - Ed Sheeran
- More Life - Drake
- Damn - Kendrick Lamar
- Starboy - The Weeknd
- Stoney - Post Malone
Biggest emerging genres
- Melodic power metal
- Chaotic black metal
- Chillhop
- Trap Latino
- Future funk
- Jumpstyle
- Serialism
- Cinematic dubstep
- Vintage swoon
- Gamecore
