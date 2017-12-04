Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emma Willis will return as the show's host for the new series

The next series of Celebrity Big Brother is to launch with just female housemates "in a salute to a centenary of women's suffrage".

The show will begin in January with only women in the house before male contestants join them.

Channel 5 said it wanted to mark the 100th anniversary of women over 30 being given the vote.

The broadcaster said the show "will initially explore how the all-female housemates interact".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sarah Harding won over British voters in the last series

The male contestants will enter "over the course of the series", but Channel 5 wouldn't say how long the house would remain a man-free zone.

They also wouldn't say how many contestants of each gender will eventually be inside, or whether it will end up with an equal split.

But their announcement said it would show "what happens when women hold the power".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This will be the 21st UK series of Celebrity Big Brother

"The housemates will take part in a series of entertaining tasks and hidden experiments which will test their - and our - assumptions, challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman - and man - in the 21st Century," it said.

No contestants have yet been named, but Channel 5 said they would range "from politicians to performing artists".

Women over 30 gained the right to vote in parliamentary elections in the UK in 1918, following a long campaign by the suffragettes and after the contribution by women to the war effort during World War One was recognised.

The voting age for women was lowered to 21 in 1928, putting them on an equal footing with men.

