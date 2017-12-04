Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kem and Amber won Love Island 2017

This year's Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have split after four months together.

The twists and turns of their relationship had viewers gripped when they took part in Love Island 2017.

Despite being named best couple (and bagging a £50k prize), they say they have now split due to their busy work schedules.

Kem is taking part in the next series of Dancing on Ice, whilst Amber has launched a fashion collection.

In a statement they said: "With sadness, we've decided to separate.

"We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

"Our schedules made it difficult. We'll remain good friends."

Image caption There were happier times for the couple back in August at the Logan Lucky Premiere

Earlier in the year the pair told OK! Magazine they were already thinking about their wedding - but it was not meant to be.

The pair have now blocked each other on social media, which is a far cry from their affectionate on-screen relationship in the Love Island Ibiza villa.

Having called it quits after five months together, they are the first pair of finalists on the show to break up.

Fellow contestants and runners-up Marcel and Gabby, Olivia and Chris and Camilla and Jamie are still together.

Kem and Amber shouldn't be too upset though, as their relationship lasted longer than some other famous couples.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles managed two months of dating back in 2012, whilst Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid broke up after four months in 2015.

