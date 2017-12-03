Image copyright Getty Images

Rak-Su have been named the winners of the X Factor 2017.

The Watford-based group beat Grace Davies in the final of the ITV singing competition - the first boy band to win the show since it started in 2004.

Rak-Su thanked viewers for voting for them and their families, while mentor Simon Cowell hailed them as "stars".

Proceeds from Rak-Su's new single Dimelo will go to children's hospice charities Together For Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.

The track, a duet with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, was first performed during Saturday's show.

Image caption Simon Cowell described runner up Davies as "outstanding"

X Factor judge Cowell also praised runner-up Grace Davies, describing her as "really an outstanding, outstanding artist".

The finalists performed several original songs during their appearances on X Factor, marking a change in the show's approach this year.