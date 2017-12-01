Celia Imrie 'thrilled' to receive WFTV award
Celia Imrie has said it is "thrilling" to be honoured at this year's Women in Film and Television Awards - as women can be "often quite critical".
"They don't take prisoners and are very particular about what they like," the actress said of her gender.
"It's very flattering to be praised by your own. I'm delighted, truly."
Imrie, known for her work with Victoria Wood, received a lifetime achievement award at this year's event, held at the Park Lane Hilton in central London.
The 65-year-old has appeared in Absolutely Fabulous and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and recently turned her hand to novel writing.
Previous recipients of WFTV's lifetime achievement award include Joanna Lumley, Angela Rippon, Sheila Hancock and Dame Helen Mirren.
"When I see who else has won it in the past I couldn't be more proud," said Imrie. "I sort of can't quite believe it."
Speaking to the BBC before the ceremony, though, the actress shrugged off any suggestion the award might be seen as a kiss off.
"I'm only just beginning so there's no chance of stopping here," she insisted. "They ain't seen nothing yet, I can tell you."
Other winners include Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan, 2015 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and Wa'ad al-Kateab, a "citizen journalist" from Syria.
The event also saw four awards go to women behind BBC One's Three Girls, among them writer Nicole Taylor and director Philippa Lowthorpe.
Broadcast in May, the hard-hitting drama was based on the stories of real-life victims of grooming and sexual abuse in Rochdale.
Now in their 27th year, the awards are held "to celebrate the year's most inspiring women" in the world of film and television.
Kate Kinninmont, the awards' chief executive, described this year's winners as "strong, talented women of whom our industry can be justifiably proud".
Full list of winners
- The Barclays Business Award - Jane Root
- The Technicolor Creative Technology Award - Una Ni DiHongaile
- The Panalux Craft Award - Susan Stein
- The Envy Producer Award - Susan Hogg
- The Eikon Presenter Award - Nadiya Hussain
- The Film Finances Project Management Award - Marianne Jenkins
- The FremantleMedia UK New Talent Award - Daisy May Cooper
- The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award - Wa'ad al-Kateab
- The Deluxe Director Award - Philippa Lowthorpe
- The Creative Skillset Writing Award - Nicole Taylor
- The MAC Best Performance Award - Gemma Whelan
- The BBC News and Factual Award - Elhum Shakerifar
- The Argonon Contribution to the Medium Award - Nicola Shindler
- The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award - Celia Imrie
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.