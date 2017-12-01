Celia Imrie 'thrilled' to receive WFTV award

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Imrie is best known as 'Miss Babs' in Acorn Antiques

Celia Imrie has said it is "thrilling" to be honoured at this year's Women in Film and Television Awards - as women can be "often quite critical".

"They don't take prisoners and are very particular about what they like," the actress said of her gender.

"It's very flattering to be praised by your own. I'm delighted, truly."

Imrie, known for her work with Victoria Wood, received a lifetime achievement award at this year's event, held at the Park Lane Hilton in central London.

The 65-year-old has appeared in Absolutely Fabulous and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and recently turned her hand to novel writing.

Previous recipients of WFTV's lifetime achievement award include Joanna Lumley, Angela Rippon, Sheila Hancock and Dame Helen Mirren.

Image caption Imrie will be seen this Christmas in a Victoria Wood TV tribute

"When I see who else has won it in the past I couldn't be more proud," said Imrie. "I sort of can't quite believe it."

Speaking to the BBC before the ceremony, though, the actress shrugged off any suggestion the award might be seen as a kiss off.

"I'm only just beginning so there's no chance of stopping here," she insisted. "They ain't seen nothing yet, I can tell you."

Other winners include Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan, 2015 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and Wa'ad al-Kateab, a "citizen journalist" from Syria.

Image caption The BBC's Three Girls was shown over three nights in May

The event also saw four awards go to women behind BBC One's Three Girls, among them writer Nicole Taylor and director Philippa Lowthorpe.

Broadcast in May, the hard-hitting drama was based on the stories of real-life victims of grooming and sexual abuse in Rochdale.

Now in their 27th year, the awards are held "to celebrate the year's most inspiring women" in the world of film and television.

Kate Kinninmont, the awards' chief executive, described this year's winners as "strong, talented women of whom our industry can be justifiably proud".

Full list of winners

The Barclays Business Award - Jane Root

The Technicolor Creative Technology Award - Una Ni DiHongaile

The Panalux Craft Award - Susan Stein

The Envy Producer Award - Susan Hogg

The Eikon Presenter Award - Nadiya Hussain

The Film Finances Project Management Award - Marianne Jenkins

The FremantleMedia UK New Talent Award - Daisy May Cooper

The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award - Wa'ad al-Kateab

The Deluxe Director Award - Philippa Lowthorpe

The Creative Skillset Writing Award - Nicole Taylor

The MAC Best Performance Award - Gemma Whelan

The BBC News and Factual Award - Elhum Shakerifar

The Argonon Contribution to the Medium Award - Nicola Shindler

The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award - Celia Imrie

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.