Missed this week's entertainment news?

In a week where a royal got engaged, Katie Hopkins lost her job and yet more celebrities got caught up in the sexual harassment scandal, it was easy to miss some of the other entertainment and arts stories that made the news. Here's a round-up, in case you missed them.

The news of Prince Harry's engagement to actress Meghan Markle made headlines around the world. It also drew congratulatory messages from Markle's co-stars on US legal series Suits.

Patrick J Adams, pictured above with Markle in 2012, said Harry was "a lucky man", while Sarah Rafferty (right) sent "wishes for every blessing".

As further announcements about the royal engagement and wedding were made, the creator of Suits revealed it was decided to write Markle's character out of the TV series a year ago.

"Collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out," Aaron Korsh told Radio 4's Today programme.

Proof that pop stars are getting younger and younger arrived this week in BBC Music's Sound of 2018 longlist, a list of 16 up-and-coming acts that included the youngest nominee to date.

US pop singer Billie Eilish, 15, was one of three teenagers on the list, selected by a panel of 173 critics, broadcasters and other music experts.

Opponents of so-called Hollywood "whitewashing" had reason to celebrate this week when the Disney studio revealed it had cast an Asian actress to star in its upcoming remake of Mulan.

China's Liu Yifei will play the famous Chinese heroine in a live-action version of the 1998 animated film, which will be directed by New Zealander Niki Caro.

The announcement of the nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards saw Jay Z (right) lead the way with eight, including one in the album of the year category.

But many were surprised to see Ed Sheeran (left) left out of the main categories, with ÷ [Divide] missing out on a best album nod.

Susan Calman's decision to unfollow the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account prompted some to speculate she was disenchanted with the programme.

The Scottish comedian, pictured above with dance partner Kevin Clifton, responded by saying she was merely "sad about leaving the show and didn't want to get even sadder".

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt took to social media this week to alert fans to a "pervy dude" he said had been impersonating him online.

The actor accused the imposter of "hitting on" his female fans and promised to "punch [him] in the GD mouth" should their paths ever cross.

Pop star Rihanna took to social media herself this week to shoot down a fan's request to consider using a trans woman to promote her Fenty Beauty make-up range.

"I don't go around doing trans castings," she tweeted back. "I don't think it's fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool."

Jennifer Lawrence revealed this week that she had a strategy to avoid receiving unwanted attention in public places - becoming "incredibly rude".

"That's kind of like my only way of defending myself," said the actress in a filmed interview with comic Adam Sandler.

Fans of Charlie Brooker's annual Wipe will have to do without their slice of satire this Christmas, as Brooker is just too busy to assemble his survey of the year's events.

The Black Mirror creator revealed this week that he "ran out of road" and had not found the time to put together a 2017 edition.

