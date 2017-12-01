Chris Pratt alerts fans to 'pervy imposter'

Image caption Pratt said the notion of a "potential predator" made him "sick"

Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt has taken to social media to alert his fans to a "pervy dude" who has been allegedly impersonating him online.

"Somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook," he wrote on Instagram.

The US actor claimed the "imposter" had been "apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else."

"I find this behaviour reprehensible," he continued. "If I find out who it is I'll have their account shut down."

The 38-year-old expressed a wish to "punch [the imposter] right in the GD [god damn] mouth" and encouraged the individual to "go find Jesus".

His alert, which he also posted on Facebook and Twitter, has notched up more than 100,000 "likes".

According to People, the bogus page has since disappeared.

Image copyright Marvel/Walt Disney Image caption Pratt (left) as he appears in the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, is not the only member of the Marvel "family" to cry foul over internet fakery.

Earlier this year, actor Robert Downey Jr - aka Iron Man - warned his fans not to fall for "scam artists" who purported to be him on social media.

Both actors were seen this week in the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, due out in the UK in April.

Pratt made his name on TV comedy Parks and Recreation before landing roles in such films as Jurassic World, Passengers and The Lego Movie.

In August, he and his actress wife Anna Faris announced they were separating after eight years of marriage.

