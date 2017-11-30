Image copyright PA Image caption Calman (centre) said she would still be watching the show

Susan Calman has said she unfollowed the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account because of her "sadness at leaving the show".

The Scottish comedian and presenter and her professional dance partner, Kevin Clifton, became the ninth couple to leave the BBC One programme on Sunday.

Rumours of a rift began to circulate after she unfollowed the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account.

She tweeted: "I'm sad about leaving... and didn't want to get even sadder."

She later added she would still be watching the programme.

https://t.co/ZMZGZCNUOW — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) November 29, 2017

Calman and Clifton lost out to Alexandra Burke and her dance partner, Gorka Marquez, in Sunday's dance-off.

Calman also said her next ambition was to appear in Doctor Who.

She tweeted: "Now I've been on Strictly, this is the one burning ambition I have left. To be the Doctor. Or be in Doctor Who. Or, to be honest, just be allowed anywhere near Doctor Who in any way."

Strictly Come Dancing will hit the quarter-finals stage this weekend as the remaining couples perform routines from famous musicals.

