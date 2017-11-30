Image copyright Reuters

Fired US TV news anchor Matt Lauer has said he is "truly sorry" after being accused of sexual misconduct.

He was the co-host of NBC's flagship Today programme for two decades, but that came to an end this week.

NBC said on Wednesday that they had received a "detailed complaint" from a colleague. On Thursday, the network said two more women had come forward.

Lauer said that while some stories were untrue, there was "enough truth" to make him "embarrassed and ashamed".

'Soul-searching'

In his first statement since the allegations came to light, Lauer said: "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.

"To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realise the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterised, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

He said "repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching", adding: "I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.

"The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws."

