The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is out, bringing together superheroes from all the Marvel films.

The culmination of the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film sees them battle the mad Titan Thanos, an immensely powerful galactic warlord.

Its all-star cast includes Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Thanos's goal is to place six Infinity Stones in a special gauntlet, an act that will give him unprecedented power.

Here are six things (for each Infinity Stone) that we have learned from the trailer, which is set to an epic new arrangement of the Avengers theme.

1. Scarlet Witch, a member of The Avengers with telepathic and telekinetic powers, and Vision, an entity brought to life with the help of an Infinity Stone, appear to be growing closer.

It's a friendship that began in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

But the trailer also sees the Mind Stone that powers Vision removed by Thanos and inserted into his gauntlet.

2. Peter Parker's Spider sense kicks in with the hairs on arm suddenly standing up to warn him of a threat hovering above New York.

3. Loki (Thor's half brother) and the Tesseract (which Loki used to attack Earth to devastating effect in The Avengers) are reunited.

It contains one of the Infinity Stones that are crucial to the storyline.

4. Thanos, the film's key villain, arrives on Earth. He has gathered at least two of the Infinity Stones, placing them into his gauntlet.

5. Members of the Avengers, including Black Widow and the Hulk, team up in heroic fashion with Black Panther (Marvel's first black superhero lead character) and dozens of warriors.

The trailer also sees Black Panther say: "Evacuate the city, engage all defences and get this man a shield". It then cuts to Captain America - seen with a full beard above - who had been missing since the events of Captain America: Civil War.

6. Two areas of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally brought together when Thor, one of the original Avengers, comes face-to-face with The Guardians of the Galaxy.

We see Thor, still missing one eye after the events of Ragnarok, meet them for the first time, saying: "Who the hell are you guys?"

Avengers: Infinity War is out on 27 April 2018.

