YouTube star Jack Maynard has apologised for a tweet he posted in 2011 in which he joked about rape.

The Sun reported the tweet, posted when Maynard was 16, said: "If you get me to 1500 followers by tomorrow, I will kiss you... most likely rape you though."

The newspaper also referred to another tweet from the same year, in which Maynard replied to a fan with the phrase: "I raped her... ha ha."

Maynard tweeted on Tuesday: "Nothing can justify the language I used."

He added: "There is no defence - I am truly sorry."

"If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they were, I would never have sent them.

"My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.

"I was young, naive and stupid - but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn't stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong.

He continued: "I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effect my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from. Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed."

Last week, Maynard - who recently left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! when offensive tweets he posted in 2012 emerged - apologised for saying some "pretty disgusting things".

The tweets, which prompted allegations of racism and homophobia, were published in the Sun newspaper while Maynard, 23, was in Australia.

He said he was "young" and "careless" when he posted them and in an online video, added: "I've been really stupid in the past."

