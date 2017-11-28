Image copyright BBC/EPA/Getty Image caption The women spoke candidly about their experiences

"It's the hardest, hardest job in the world," says Game of Thrones star Lena Headey.

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain agrees: "It's the hardest job I've ever done."

So are they talking about fame, acting, presenting? No, actually, they're talking about being a mum.

The pair spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live for its #mumtakeover event, along with Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, who said she was "fed a fairytale".

The frank videos posted on the BBC Radio 5 Live website are part of the radio station's discussion on motherhood and mental health.

Image caption Stacey Solomon took part in a documentary called Depression, Teen Mums and Me

Headey, a mother of two who suffered from postnatal depression after giving birth to her first child, said: "You're last to get a shower. You come last in everything in the nicest possible way.

But it isn't all doom and gloom.

"Relationships deepen everywhere because of it. Every day is funny," Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, said.

And her advice?

"Trust yourself and ask for help."

Hussain, a mother of three, said: "The best thing I've learned about being a mum is not listening to anyone, I've got my instinct."

She also advised to "just kind of take each day as it comes".

But the TV presenter warned: "Someone gave me advice once - it gets easier. The truth is, it doesn't. Every phase, every year comes with its own challenges."

Solomon, who first found fame on X Factor, spoke of her struggles with post-natal depression following the birth of her first child. She has two sons.

"There was an enormous pressure to be perfect all of the time.

"We are fed this fairytale that as soon as you become a mum, you'll know what to do."

