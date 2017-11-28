Image caption Parton previously read Louise Yates's Dog Loves Books in October

Country legend Dolly Parton will make a return visit to CBeebies this festive season to read another bedtime story.

The 9 to 5 singer, who made her first appearance in October, will be back on New Year's Eve to read Stuck in the Mud by Garry Parsons and Jane Clarke.

Pearl Mackie, meanwhile, will bookend her role in Doctor Who's Christmas Day special with two Bedtime Story outings.

The actress, best known for her role as companion Bill Potts, will read stories on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day.

The first, Interstellar Cinderella by Deborah Underwood and‎ Meg Hunt, is a space-age retelling of the classic fairy tale.

Image caption Mackie will read Interstellar Cinderella and Ellie's Magic Wellies

The second story, Ellie's Magic Wellies by Amy Sparkes and Nick East, tells of a girl whose "fantabulous" Wellington boots lead to an encounter with a mischief-making "Flibberty-Gibberty".

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme will also be back on 3 January, following his debut appearance in October.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories goes out daily on the CBeebies channel at 18:50.

Other A-listers who have done the honours include actor Tom Hardy, Baywatch's David Hasselhoff and the athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill.

