Image caption Fogarty previously worked at BBC Radio 5 Live

Radio presenter Shelagh Fogarty has revealed she has been stalked by a man for 18 months.

The LBC broadcaster tweeted on Monday: "Tomorrow I throw the full force of the law at him after he abused chances given. If that fails, what then?"

She added: "Within the law, I intend to share this process from here on in because too much violence against women is minimised by discretion.

"No discretion apart from legals. Let's see what happens. #stalking."

She said tweeting about the issue had been helpful.

Fogarty has received many messages of support since her first tweet on the subject on Monday night.

Cannot thank all of you tweeting love and support enough. Felt rattled and fearful last night and every tweet wiped that away a bit. 😘 — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) November 28, 2017

She said she was now "in warrior mode" and that the situation was both "a total bore and now rather frightening".

Fogarty clarified that: "Court [was] not tomorrow [Monday]....beginning of that process though."

In response to someone tweeting that the stalker might "get locked up", Fogarty tweeted: "Hoping so."

Fogarty, who was one of the best-known BBC Radio 5 Live presenters for 15 years, left the corporation in 2014 to join London-based radio station LBC, where she has an afternoon show.

