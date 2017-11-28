Ed Sheeran overlooked at Grammys

Image copyright Getty Images

Ed Sheeran's multi-million selling album ÷ has been excluded from the main categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards, surprising many industry observers.

The star was edged out of contention by Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar, who each received multiple nominations.

Jay Z leads with eight nominations, including his first ever appearance in the album of the year list for 4:44, which comes 21 years after his debut.

Sheeran did receive several nominations in the pop categories, however.

Shape of You is up for best pop solo performance, while ÷ is shortlisted for best pop album.

Main nominees

Album of the year

Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!

Jay Z - 4:44

Kendrick Lamar - Damn

Lorde - Melodrama

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Record of the year

Childish Gambino - Redbone

Luis Fonsi - Despacito

Jay Z - The Story of OJ

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Song Of The Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Jay Z - 4:44

Julia Michael - Issues

Logic ft Alessia Cara and Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Lil Uzi Vert

Khalid

Julia Michaels

Sza

