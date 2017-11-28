Ed Sheeran overlooked at Grammys
Ed Sheeran's multi-million selling album ÷ has been excluded from the main categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards, surprising many industry observers.
The star was edged out of contention by Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar, who each received multiple nominations.
Jay Z leads with eight nominations, including his first ever appearance in the album of the year list for 4:44, which comes 21 years after his debut.
Sheeran did receive several nominations in the pop categories, however.
Shape of You is up for best pop solo performance, while ÷ is shortlisted for best pop album.
Main nominees
Album of the year
- Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!
- Jay Z - 4:44
- Kendrick Lamar - Damn
- Lorde - Melodrama
- Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Record of the year
- Childish Gambino - Redbone
- Luis Fonsi - Despacito
- Jay Z - The Story of OJ
- Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
- Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Song Of The Year
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
- Jay Z - 4:44
- Julia Michael - Issues
- Logic ft Alessia Cara and Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
- Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Best new artist
- Alessia Cara
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Khalid
- Julia Michaels
- Sza
